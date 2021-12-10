Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corteva were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,305,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.03 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

