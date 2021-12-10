Corra.Finance (CORA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $2.12 million and $37,111.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

