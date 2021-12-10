Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

LRCX traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $702.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

