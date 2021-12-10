Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,996 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 301,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,194,748. The company has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

