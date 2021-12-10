Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,389. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

