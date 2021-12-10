Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

WFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. 286,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,317,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

