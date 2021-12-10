Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $51,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.10. 12,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

