Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $31,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

