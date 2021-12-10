Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,166 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.39. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.