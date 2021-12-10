Coreto (COR) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $420,375.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

