Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

