Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Copart worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Copart by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Copart by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

