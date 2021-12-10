Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.600-$14.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its 200-day moving average is $412.35. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $337.40 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.