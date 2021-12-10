Convey Holding Parent, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 13th (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent’s (NYSE:CNVY) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Convey Holding Parent had issued 13,333,334 shares in its public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $186,666,676 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $6,450,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.