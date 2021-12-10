Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,197 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 155,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

