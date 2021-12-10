Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 535,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

