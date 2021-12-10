Contrasting TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) & Its Peers

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions’ peers have a beta of -137.01, meaning that their average share price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors 242 962 1245 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million $4.39 million -4.85 TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.01

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions peers beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

