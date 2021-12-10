ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

