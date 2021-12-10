Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $632.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

