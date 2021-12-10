Compound Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $206.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $197.65 or 0.00407750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

