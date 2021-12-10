Comparing Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denali Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $93.29, indicating a potential upside of 109.63%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.38%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 16.19 $71.14 million $0.14 317.88 Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.35 -$21.83 million ($2.11) -2.67

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics 8.38% 2.72% 1.93% Aziyo Biologics -43.12% -140.59% -29.48%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Aziyo Biologics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

