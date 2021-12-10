Comparing Atlantic American (AAME) and Its Peers

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Atlantic American to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlantic American pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 10.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Atlantic American and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $195.35 million $12.17 million 6.18 Atlantic American Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 3.30

Atlantic American’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 6.42% 0.72% 0.25% Atlantic American Competitors 3.10% 1.23% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic American and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American Competitors 578 2000 2244 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Atlantic American’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic American has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Atlantic American rivals beat Atlantic American on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

