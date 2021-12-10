CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 268,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.