Color Platform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $652.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $937,735.95 and $652.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00939123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00279985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029249 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

