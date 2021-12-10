Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

