Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $37,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

