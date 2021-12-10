Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($38.94).

CCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.79) to GBX 2,725 ($36.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,900 ($38.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($42.24) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,463.86 ($32.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,471.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,570.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.26).

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($33.09) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,260.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 478 shares of company stock worth $1,202,216.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

