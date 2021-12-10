CNH Industrial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 593% compared to the typical volume of 593 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

