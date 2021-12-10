CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

