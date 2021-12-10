CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CME Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,492 shares of company stock worth $5,622,885 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.