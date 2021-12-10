Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.87.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -214.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,740 shares of company stock valued at $123,596,435 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

