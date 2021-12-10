Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading Down 1%

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.63). Approximately 15,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 74,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.64).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.60.
In other Cloudcall Group news, insider Simon Cleaver acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($19,652.57).
Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.