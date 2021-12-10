Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading Down 1%

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.63). Approximately 15,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 74,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.60.

Get Cloudcall Group alerts:

In other Cloudcall Group news, insider Simon Cleaver acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($19,652.57).

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.