Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Raised to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $18.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNF opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Clariant has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

