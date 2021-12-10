Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $76.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NYSE:C opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

