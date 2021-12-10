Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

