Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.