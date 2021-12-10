CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 11.2% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

