Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,370 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

