Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

