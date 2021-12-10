Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $1,259,000.

Shares of JSML opened at $63.54 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

