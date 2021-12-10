Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $242.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 86,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

