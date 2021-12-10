Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $84.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Ciena stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

