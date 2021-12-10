Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $84.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.
Ciena stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.
In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
