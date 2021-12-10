Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 109,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 292,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

