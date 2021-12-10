Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $62,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $415,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

