Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,985.37

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11,985.37 and traded as high as $12,804.34. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $12,804.34, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12,024.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11,120.93.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

