Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,815.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chewy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chewy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chewy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.