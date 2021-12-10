Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,769 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in FOX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.19.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

