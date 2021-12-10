Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.34 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

