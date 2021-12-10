Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Comerica stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.