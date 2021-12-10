Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 123.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 25.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,277,000 after purchasing an additional 809,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

